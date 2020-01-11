Truck driver dies in crash on Highway 207 in Morrow County

MORROW COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A truck driver died in a crash on Highway 207 in Morrow County.
Emergency crews responded to the scene near Milepost 19B at 6:24 p.m. Friday.
Investigators said Phillip Sharkey, 56, of Hermiston, was driving a Freightliner truck with a loaded trailer north on Highway 207 when he struck a guardrail, traveled off the road and down an embankment.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to troopers.
Oregon State Police said Sharkey was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further information was released about the investigation.
OSP was assisted by Boardman Fire, Echo Fire, Umatilla County Fire District #1, Morrow County Sheriff's Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
