Truck drivers in high demand as stores in Oregon work to replenish stock

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Certain items just can’t seem to stay on store shelves amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and local stores are working hard with their suppliers to replenish stock.
That means truck drivers are working around the clock to try and restore the balance for consumers.
“We’re operating at full clip right now,” said Nick Campos, the Chief Operating Officer for Market Express.
Market Express is a locally-owned, for-hire trucking company based in north Portland that serves not only the metro area, but everything west of Denver between Mexico and Canada.
Right now, the company’s 320 drivers are in very high demand.
“Anything that hits a grocery store hits a Market Express truck,” Campos said. “Toilet paper, toilet tissue is a big item of discussion right now, bottled water, cereals, household cleaners.”
Campos says most grocers are up 150% right now, month over month, as people stock up on all sorts of things with the spread of COVID-19.
In the normal U.S. supply chain, he says truckers pick up what’s called ‘buffer stock’ – items that manufacturers and shippers have already made and are waiting for distribution.
But in this crisis, that buffer stock has been used up. So now:
“As it’s being manufactured, as it’s being created, it finds its way to a truck, it goes out to those warehouses,” Campos said.
Truck drivers are working extra hours to meet the demand.
In normal circumstances, federally-mandated regulations restrict the number of hours a trucker can work in relation to the hours required for rest or “reset.”
But now, those restrictions are being relaxed to allow drivers to pick up extra time on the road to help expedite the delivery of consumer products.
“It’s different than say, a nurse, where a nurse may work two shifts back to back, truck drivers are not allowed to do that,” Campos said.
Campos expects manufacturers and shippers to continue running at full speed for the next eight to 12 weeks.
But even after things return to normal for consumers, the work behind the scenes will still not be over.
At that point, companies will be replenishing their ‘buffer stock’ and restaurants will be coming back online in needs of their own stock and supplies to be trucked to them.
So, while the rest of us are home with our families amid the COVID-19 outbreak, remember the truck drivers who are working weekends and in the middle of the night to try and get the things you need back on store shelves.
“For the most part, our drivers are holding up extremely well,” Campos said. “They have earned and deserve all of the respect we have for them, and I couldn’t be more proud of what they’re doing.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
