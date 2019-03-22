WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning after police say he was driving while intoxicated and crashed into an occupied apartment building in Woodburn.
At 1 a.m., officers responded to the report that a vehicle had crashed into an apartment complex, located in the 100 block of Gatch Street.
A witness told police they saw a white 1999 Ford F350 pickup truck traveling at high speeds on Gatch Street. The driver struck a parked vehicle, a garbage can, signs and mailboxes before crashing into the complex.
Police said a resident was sleeping on the floor at the time, but was not injured.
According to police, the truck missed the resident by less than a foot.
The driver of the truck, identified as 21-year-old Bartolo Hernandez Godinez, of Woodburn, was not injured. A passenger was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
Police said Godinez's blood alcohol content was a 0.14.
Godinez was arrested and is facing charges of third-degree assault, two counts of recklessly endangering another, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
