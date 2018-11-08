PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A truck was stolen from the organization Habitat for Humanity on Oct. 29.
Portland police responded to the auto theft at the Habitat for Humanity Portland/Metro East site on Northeast 57th and Killingsworth.
The theft was discovered after a construction staff member arrived at the site. Once they entered the site, they noticed the organization's pickup truck was missing and the storage unit door was kicked in, according to the organization. The keys to the truck was also gone.
“It’s a burden on our whole organization,” Josh Philippi, Vice President of Construction at Habitat said. “We rely on donations to purchase materials for building homes for families and individuals seeking a decent place to call home. Now we have to raise funds to replace the truck needed to transport supplies to the site.”
The truck is described as a White 2004 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab pickup truck with a black lumber rack on the back.
The organization said the truck was used daily to haul lumber and other materials needed to build homes for local families.
To donate to Habitat for Humanity for a replacement truck, visit https://habitatportlandmetro.org or call 503-287-9529.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
