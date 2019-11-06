HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Police say he kidnapped a woman from Tacoma, then assaulted her in Hillsboro before leading police on a chase and crashing a semi-truck. Now, Alfonzo Summers is facing serious charges, and is being held in the Washington County Jail on $500,000 bail.
Workers at Building Material Specialties in Hillsboro say they saw Summers driving the semi between their parked cars and the railroad tracks behind their building Tuesday.
“I heard some type of a noise," Tracie Hall, a worker, said. "It sounded odd, like a train coming by with no horns. I turned to look out the window and all of a sudden a semi, about 40-50 miles per hour, goes barreling by our office.”
She said the truck missed hitting her car by a matter of inches.
“When I saw it, I thought, what’s going to happen? Because it doesn’t look like it would end well,” Landon Bateman, another worker, said.
Thinking the truck was stolen, they ran outside to check on the driver. They say he lost control in a ditch and crashed, then took off on foot. By the time they got there, he was gone.
“I was on the phone with 911 right here, looking at the tracks, telling 911 there was a wreck with a semi,” Jena Chambers said. “They were pretty excited about it, like we’ve been looking for that truck!”
What the workers didn’t yet know was the backstory involved in the case.
Police say the driver of the truck was Alfonzo Summers, a 61-year-old long-haul trucker from Flint, Michigan, who they say kidnapped a woman in Tacoma, Washington by offering her a ride.
But instead of letting her out, they say Summers took her to Hillsboro against her will, then assaulted her near the loading dock of a Costco early Tuesday morning, prompting witnesses to call 911.
Officers say Summers drove off in the semi, hitting and damaging part of the Costco building. Court records show he drove recklessly for miles, running red lights, nearly hitting oncoming cars and narrowly missing several crashes.
Then, he ended up driving right behind the Building Material Specialties building.
Police arrested him and he was taken to jail on a long list of charges, including kidnapping, strangulation, harassment, recklessly endangering, attempting to elude police, reckless driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants, failure to perform duties of a driver when property is damaged, criminal mischief, unlawful delivery of cocaine, unlawful possession of cocaine and criminal trespass.
Police say the woman who was kidnapped – a 51-year-old woman from Tacoma – had never met Summers before. She had minor injuries but did not need to go to the hospital.
