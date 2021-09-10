ONTARIO, Ore. (KPTV) - A Colorado trucker was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison Thursday for stabbing a man at an Oregon Arby's "because he was Black."

According to the U.S Attorney's Office - District of Oregon, 27-year-old Nolan Levi Strauss was at a Pilot Travel Center in Ontario, Oregon, the morning of Dec. 21, 2019, when he saw a Black man walk into the adjoining Arby’s Restaurant. Strauss did not know the man and had never seen him before, documents state, but he decided he wanted to kill the man. The man was at the Arby’s to provide documentation for a pending job application. He sat in a booth by himself and waited to meet with the restaurant manager, when Strauss entered the building and approached the man from behind.

Suddenly, unprovoked and without warning, Strauss stabbed the man twice in the neck, cutting his jugular vein and causing blood to rush out of the man’s neck. The man struggled to wrest the knife from Strauss, certain that he would die if he was stabbed again. A maintenance worker approached Strauss and directed him to drop the knife several times.

Finally, the stabbing victim broke free from Strauss’s grip and ran to the other side of the restaurant where he collapsed on the floor, his clothes soaked with blood. While employees tried to provide first aid to the victim and his life-threatening injuries, the maintenance worker used a belt to secure Strauss’s hands behind his back and waited for police to arrive.

While they waited, the worker asked Strauss why he stabbed the man.

“Because he was Black, and I don’t like Black people," he replied.

Strauss was arrested at the scene. In two interviews with the police later that day, Strauss explained his beliefs about Black people, describing them as manipulative, lacking morality, and “not good people.” As Strauss told police, the color of the victim’s skin was Strauss’s “only problem with him.”

The stabbing victim suffered two large lacerations to his neck and had to be life-flighted to a hospital in Boise, Idaho, for emergency surgery.

“All Oregonians should be able to live and work without fear that their skin color will mark them for violence,” said Special Agent in Charge Kieran L. Ramsey of the FBI Oregon Field Office. “Beyond the physical and emotional damage done to a victim, such violence can infect an entire community with divisiveness and despair. This is not the kind of place that any of us want to raise our families, and we stand with the entire community in saying this is not acceptable and we will not allow it.”