PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - There’s a new way for people of color and women to join the trucking field.
It’s a paid apprenticeship called the Driving Diversity Program for the Interstate Trucking Academy. It helps job seekers work in the recycling and waste hauling industry.
The demand for recycling and waste drivers is high, but the representation for minorities and women are low. That’s why Gary Hollands created the program to help them seek employment.
Each class averages 13 people and runs every three months, offering more than just driving instruction.
“Everything from helping them get their CDL permit, to getting their license, to teach industry-specific jobs like garbage and recycling industry,” Hollands said.
Portland Justice Fund, Waste Management and City of Roses are some of the partners that help keep the program free for applicants. They also offer more help for when life gets in the way
“Right now, we have rent assistance that we can offer some of our students," Hollands said. "We have food assistance. We have daycare.”
The three-month program ends with a big graduation ceremony. Once they walk off the stage, graduates are guaranteed a job and future opportunities in other departments like logistics and marketing.
“You have some people who are coming out of prison come through our program, get a job," Hollands said. "Now they’re buying houses, buying cars, taking care of their family. I always tell people, my goal is for me to help you be a better you, whatever that looks like.”