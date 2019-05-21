NEAR BURNS, OR (KPTV) – A jury has sided with the family of an Idaho woman who was killed in a crash involving several semi-truck drivers and an RV.
In June 2016, Sara Allison, 30, and her husband, Matthew Allison, 27, were driving along Highway 20 near Burns heading back home to Idaho from Crater Lake.
Matthew’s attorney says the couple wanted to escape the stress of a devastating medical diagnosis.
“Matt was in the military in the reserves and he contracted blood cancer,” Thomas D’Amore said. “And not only was Sara a wonderful wife to him, but she also became his caregiver.”
Sara Allison, of Ada County, Idaho, was rounding a curve when she saw three semi-trucks and an RV speeding, “brake-checking”, and blocking both lanes of traffic, according to court documents.
Sara Allison tried to avoid hitting the vehicles and swerved off to the south shoulder of the road, the documents state. That’s when one of the semi-truck drivers, James W. Decou, crashed head-on into her. The impact of the collision killed Sara Allison and seriously injured Matthew Allison.
Court documents state the semi-truck drivers and the driver of the RV “jointly engaged” in reckless driving activities on Highway 20 for more than 90 miles.
In 2017, Decou was convicted of manslaughter, criminal negligence and assault and was sentenced to six years in prison. All three of the truck drivers were fired by the companies after the crash.
The two trucking companies paid more than $26 million in both settlements and court-ordered damages to the victims and their families.
