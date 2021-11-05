'Truckload of Coats' drive helping those in need

WEST LINN, Ore. (KPTV) - A coat drive is happening at two Safeway locations in the metro area this Friday to help people in need.

The 21st annual Safeway Truckload of Coats drive is happening at 22000 Salamo Road in West Linn and at 13485 Northwest Cornell Road in Portland. It's from 7 a.m. to 5p.m.

The coat drive benefits Transition Projects, a local nonprofit that helps people as they transition from homelessness to housing.

Organizers are asking for new and gently used winter coats and warm clothing for adults. In addition to coast, the nonprofit also needs gloves, hand-warmers, hats, pants, shoes, socks, underwear, tents, and sleeping bags

"As the weather gets colder, warm coats and clothing from the community are immediately distributed to our most vulnerable citizens who are experiencing homelessness - these donations make a huge difference," said Roma Peyser, Director of Development for Transition Projects.

People who donate will get a $5 coupon from Safeway and a shopping pass from Columbia Sportswear, a partner of the Truckload of Coats drive.