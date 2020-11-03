WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - President Donald Trump is vowing to ask the Supreme Court to weigh in on the inconclusive election. The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the presidential race.
Trump appeared before supporters at the White House early Wednesday morning and cried foul over the election results, calling the process “a major fraud on our nation.” But there’s no evidence of foul play in the cliffhanger.
The night ended with hundreds of thousands of votes still to be counted, and the outcome still unclear in key states he needs if he is to win against Democrat Joe Biden.
Nevertheless, he has cast the night as a disenfranchisement of his voters. He said: “We will win this and as far as I’m concerned we already have won it.”
Trump says: “We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court — we want all voting to stop.” In fact, there is no more voting — just counting.
“We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find ballots at 4:00 in the morning & add them to the list.” - @POTUS #Election2020 #ElectionNight @fox12oregon #breakingnews #news #election— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) November 4, 2020
Many of the battleground states have yet to be called, including Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Trump has won Texas, Florida, Iowa and Ohio, while Biden carried New Hampshire and Minnesota.
The Associated Press reported late Tuesday night that Biden had won Arizona and its 11 electoral votes, flipping a critical battleground state.
Arizona has backed a Democratic presidential candidate only once in the last 72 years.
Biden won Oregon, Washington and California.
