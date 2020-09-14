PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – While touring the fire damage in California on Monday, President Donald Trump met with Oregon’s only Republican representative about the wildfires in our state.
Oregon Rep. Greg Walden on Monday afternoon said Trump is ready and willing to help the state. Walden said while meeting with Trump, he showed the president pictures he recently took of the Phoenix and Talent communities, which were destroyed by the flames. Walden said the president was shocked and wants to do everything he can to help.
“I mean, to see the power, these fires, the enormity of them," Walden said. "The incredible destruction and devastation, and the saddest part I believe in Phoenix and Talent is the poorest of poor were the hardest hit. It just blew through these mobile home parks. People who didn’t have a lot to begin with have nothing now, and to think of the loss they suffered and, you know, businesses, individuals, probably 25 hundred housing units, were lost in the greater Phoenix Oregon area alone. I mean, it’s just an incredible disaster.”
Walden said he has seen a lot of fires in his time, but said one that rips through towns is a first, and compared what happened in Talent and Phoenix to the deadly Camp Fire.
On Monday, Oregon Gov. Kat Brown asked Trump to declare an emergency. Walden said he’s sure the White House will work quickly to approve additional funding for the state, as it’s requested.
Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden spoke on the House floor on Monday, saying the fires are a consequence of climate change. President Trump has called it poor forest management.
Authorities in Oregon say more than 20 people remain missing from the wildfires burning across the state. Brown said at a news briefing that the state "has been pushed to its limits."
