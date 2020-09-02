PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - President Trump is threatening to defund what he's calling "anarchist cities".
Cities on his list include Portland, Seattle, New York, and Washington D.C.
On Wednesday, Trump signed a five page memo ordering all federal agencies to send reports to the White House Office of Management and Budget that details funds that can be redirected.
The president says that his administration will not allow federal tax dollars to fund cities that allow themselves to "deteriorate into lawless zones". The president tweeted:
My administration will do everything in its power to prevent weak mayors and lawless cities from taking federal dollars ... while they let anarchists harm people, burn buildings, and ruin lives and businesses. We're putting them on notice today.
Mayor Wheeler responded on Twitter, saying:
Trump threatens to withdraw federal funds, possibly including health, education and safety net dollars Americans need to get through the pandemic and economic crisis. Again, he targets cities, including ours, with Democratic mayors, which he calls "anarchist jurisdictions".
In another tweet, Wheeler said "this is a new low, even for the president".
FOX 12 has reached out to Gov. Kate Brown's office about the memo but did not receive a response Wednesday.
Good answer. He should "Federally Deputize" ALL of the police agencies working downtown and finally get some real arrests and results.
