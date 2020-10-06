Trump's COVID-19 treatment 'superior' to quality of care for average citizen

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)—The treatment President Donald Trump received in the hospital for COVID-19 is not what a typical person would get, according to Carlos Crespo, a professor for Oregon Health and Science University and Portland State University's School of Public Health.
"The quality of the treatment I would argue is superior than the quality of the treatment that any average citizen will receive in most hospitals," Crespo said.
Crespo says the president has access to treatment that others don't because of medical costs.
"For most of us, we are nickel-and-dimed every time we approach the health care system," Crespo said. "It's either co-pays, it's either deductibles that is one thing that the president of the United States does not have to worry."
Trump received an experimental antibody therapy—remdesivir and dexamethasone—which, according to Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine at George Washington University: "The President might be the only patient on the planet ever to receive this particular combination of medicines."
Remdesivir is the first known drug shown to help fight COVID-19. It has not been FDA approved, but it got an emergency use authorization from the agency.
Dexamethasone is a steroid.
"I could say that some, maybe one, of the medications are not something that are readily available for any doctors to say, ok, let's prescribe this and it's going to be available tonight or right away," Crespo said.
In an interview with CNN, OHSU Dr. Esther Choo talked about the expansive treatment for the president and conflicting information on his condition.
"We've heard that he's both energetic and fatigued and lethargic, he both has a fever and doesn't have a fever, he possibly was on oxygen but doesn't have an oxygen requirement, he is perfectly well and we expect him to go home in two to three days, but we're also doing serial ultrasounds on him," Choo said. "Ultrasounds of what? We don't know. If it's an ultrasound of the heart, which is what I suspect, what a curious thing to do on somebody who you think doesn't have serious symptoms of coronavirus," Choo said.
According to Crespo, Trump's also had access to frequent testing when many have had difficulty getting one administered and a potential delay in results.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Well, of course he's had access to the latest and greatest treatment available.
He's the President, after all. Jealous? Treatment envy?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.