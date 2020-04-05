GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – On Sunday, you may have caught our latest classic Timbers match from the archives.
Their homegrown player from Gresham is safe at home with his family. It’s a place Marco Farfan has yet to leave since signing with PTFC four years ago.
“It’s definitely not anything like your normal life,” he said.
When he’s not playing Risk with his family or Speed with his brother, Farfan is chasing down a marketing degree online from Southern New Hampshire. The 21-year-old is also earning some badges with his Timbers buddies.
“I have been playing Call of Duty with either Bill (Tuiloma), Chris (Duvall), Jorge (Villafana), Aaron Molloy from T2, Eryk Williamson so there are a couple of guys I get to play with around,” he said.
When who was the best Call of Duty player on the team?
“Right now, I’d probably have to give it to Aaron or Bill,” Farfan said.
And where he thinks he ranks?
“Probably third. I will give myself the third spot,” he said.
What kind of chores does he do around the house?
“These last two weeks my sister and my mom have still been having to go in to work so it’s just me, my dad and my brother and my nephew at home so whatever we can do around the house, so that when they get home, they won’t have to do anything,” Farfan said.
How much has he been able to embrace the time given to have a little bit of stillness with family?
“During the season you don’t really get to spend as much time with family, missing family events and stuff. Right now, even though we are in our house and aren’t able to go out for the safety of everybody else and ourselves, it’s a positive that you get to spend time with the people you love. Especially here, me being at home with all of them,” he said. “Safety of ourselves is the most important thing and to try and flatten the curve. The doctors are doing their part in working and trying to work their time to cure this thing and we have to do our part in staying inside at home to flatten the curve.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
