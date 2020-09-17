LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - If you're planning to visit the coast this weekend to escape some of the smoke, know it could be a slow trip to some beaches.
With many people planning to go to the coast for some fresh air, coastal communities impacted by the wildfires say travel is still slow.
Lincoln County leaders on Thursday warned of slow travel along parts of Highway 18 due to the Echo Mountain Fire near the town of Otis. According to officials, the Oregon Department of Transportation is still using a pilot car to get people through that area, and it's unclear when the highway will completely reopen to normal travel.
In Tillamook County, the sheriff's office says if they get a busy weekend, it's going to be tough for first responders to handle a big influx in visitors.
"Our problem is that we just finished working some extraordinary times with fire, and all of our people are pretty exhausted right now, to be honest,” Lt. Gordon McCraw said. “So, I would expect if we were to have another surge this weekend, again, we’ll be taxed to our limits as usual, with people in the stores, the stock on the shelves, calls will take longer for the police to respond to.”
McCraw says they expect to life their very last Level 1 evacuation notice on Thursday evening. He says that it's been hit or miss for smoke lately, including on Thursday. He says the smoke clears when it's windy and then comes back in when it dies down.
