PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It's the time of year when many people are making new resolutions, including financial ones.
“Well, the new year is always a good time to think about your goals and to write down your short and long-term goals and financial goals are definitely a part of that," said Kraig Kerr.
Kerr is senior vice president and a financial advisor with D.A. Davidson. He said now is the time to write down money goals and do what's called a financial X-ray, where you gather all your financial information and put it into a simple online calculator, like one geared towards retirement.
“It’s difficult sometimes for people to think about the long run, but using these calculators that factor in inflation and taxes, can really help give you a sense of if you’re on track or not," said Kerr.
He said once you have a good grasp on your finances, you can start looking at what specific goals to tackle.
“I would suggest to people that even if they feel like they’re really far from financial success, that any small change that you can make, that you can implement over years and years, will make a really big difference," he said.
Kerr said that could mean increasing your retirement contribution by 1 percent this year.
“Small change, but it really over time will add up and then on the debt side, maybe you’re going to make an extra $100 per month payment on your mortgage and you can chop years off of the mortgage by doing that," said Kerr.
Finally, he said people can take advantage of the all-time low interest rates we saw in 2020.
“For anybody with debt, they’re going to want to look at opportunities to possibly refinance that debt, maybe shorten the payments and then for folks who have money in a savings accounts, or certain types of bonds or CE’s, you know those rates are really low and they may want to consider other types of investments, or using that cash to pay down debt," said Kerr. "So, there’s a number of potential opportunities out there.”
Kerr said there are great resources online to help get your finances in check, like the online calculators he mentioned. But he said for people who want someone to lead them through the process, certified financial planners are anther great option.
(1) comment
With the money already spent by government and the trillions that the airhead in office now will spend, not only will most people be unable to save any money, most will be so broke they will struggle to survive.
