PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Saturday marks the fourth and final day of the excessive heat warning for the Portland area, and many people were out early looking for ways to enjoy the outdoors while also keeping cool and out of the smoke as much as possible.
“We’re just trying to stay cool and get our kids outside before we have to hide from the sun,” Alison Grant said.
She brought her twin daughters, Dorothy and Beatrice, to the splash pad at Jamison Square Park before things got too hot. Grant’s daughters are in summer camp, but it closed Friday because of the heat.
“We’re just trying to get them out before we all have to go inside and play legos,” she said.
Over at the Saturday Market, people were out and about shopping, eating and drinking to keep cool.
“Got a beer, eating some food, probably going to be inside most of the day, might try to go swimming,” Cooper Webster said.
Sheila Franco and her family were visiting from the Bay Area and were at the market too and said they’re doing their best to keep cool.
“This shirt I’m wearing is very light. I’m drinking lots of water and we just have to enjoy it, I guess,” Franco said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.