PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Hundreds of workers at PDX got a helping hand on Tuesday as Federal TSA and Customs employees stepped up to help those impacted by furloughs and very few people flying out of the airport.
Federal employees donated and handed out roughly 300 lunches from Beaches Restaurant and Bar.
“We are doing creamy pasta with vegetables, cucumber salad and a little bag of popcorn as well,” Kathleen McDonald with TSA said.
The different agents are also donating things to put together a food and supply pantry for those who need it.
TSA and Customs employees step up to offer free lunch for workers at PDX impacted by Covid-19 furloughs. They’re saying thanks for the help they received during the 35 day gov shutdown in 2018/2019. Story tonight at 5:30 on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/5czh9fY0wP— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) April 21, 2020
“What we are donating is any dry goods, canned goods, and then any hard to find items like cleaning products, toilet paper, baby products as well, and so we are going to plan an event and lay that all out,” McDonald said.
The effort is a way to say thank you and pay back what port employees did during the government shut down in late 2018 and early 2019. TSA agents worked without pay during that time.
“It is just a way for us to be able to give back to the community that really helped us when we were going through a hard time with furlough, it is just a nice way to say thank you to them,” McDonald said.
There is a another lunch being planned but a date has not been decided. Tuesday’s lunch was the second one done for those who work at PDX.
