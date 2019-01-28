PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - After more than a month without a paycheck, federal workers at Portland International Airport are breathing a sigh of relief at the end of the 35-day partial government shutdown.
Trang Kim is one of more than 400 TSA workers at PDX and one of about 800,000 nationwide waiting for back pay. Kim said it hasn’t been easy.
“I was so relieved,” Kim said about the end of the shutdown. “I was able to sleep last night for a good night’s sleep.”
A TSA union representative said many workers deferred their bills, including daycare, mortgage and utility payments.
Donation boxes were placed around the airport, asking for retail and gasoline gift cards, as well as food.
Officials say the collection boxes will remain at least through the end of the week, when federal workers at the airport are expected to be paid.
“Over the coming days and weeks, the agency will assess immediate post-shutdown needs, prioritize those needs, and deploy the appropriate resource to address those needs,” according to an FAA statement sent to FOX 12.
A spokesman for PDX said the shutdown had no notable impacts on operations at the airport, including flight delays and security lines.
TSA workers told FOX 12 they still have concerns, as the president’s funding bill is temporary and expires Feb. 15.
“At the end of the day, you have to come home, and you have to face your kids and your family. And not having that gas money and knowing that your bills aren’t paid, and you don’t know when they’ll be paid. And so, all of that, it’s just really hard,” Kim said.
Employees are expected to receive back pay by Jan. 31.
