TSA workers at Portland International Airport react to government shutdown

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - TSA workers at Portland International Airport are reacting to the partial government shutdown.
Amid reports that TSA workers around the country called in sick this week, those at PDX said they have concerns, but they are still doing their jobs.
TSA screeners, inspectors and officers at PDX admit that living with the uncertainty of the shutdown is a concern.
“Along with all the other pressures and stresses we deal with every single day, this is just another thing that’s added on top of all that,” said TSA worker Greg Biel.
Biel was one of the first TSA screeners hired at PDX back in 2002, so he has been through a shutdown before.
He says he will make it through this one, but he worries about his younger colleagues.
“The majority of the workers here are all younger people. They are all still fairly new here. Most of them are paycheck to paycheck,” Biel said.
If the shutdown continues, they will be missing a paycheck Friday.
“We are already hearing stories about officers filing for unemployment,” said TSA worker Joseph Lowry.
Still, TSA workers at PDX wanted to stress that travelers are safe.
“There is nothing to worry about. We are coming to work every single day. We are here, the airports are open, please come fly,” said Lowry.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
