SEATTLE (KPTV) - The National Weather Service has said a tsunami advisory for the Oregon and Washington coasts has been canceled Saturday afternoon.
The tsunami advisory for the Washington and Oregon coasts is cancelled. No tsunami danger exists for the area.To repeat, the tsunami advisory is cancelled.— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 16, 2022
The National Tsunami Warning Center first issued the tsunami advisory for the Oregon and Washington coasts after a large underwater volcano erupted near an island in the South Pacific.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday near Tonga, prompting tsunami warnings for the island and advisories for New Zealand, Oregon, Washington, Alaska and Hawaii.
NWS Portland says they expect 1-3 foot waves along the Oregon coast Saturday morning. They're urging people to avoid beaches and harbors until the advisory is lifted.
As of 12 p.m., many Oregon counties did not report significant damage.
Here's the timing of the waves for the Oregon Coast, according to NWS:
- Newport, Ore. - 8:30 a.m.
- Long Beach, Wash. - 8:35 a.m.
- Seaside, Ore. - 8:45 a.m.
NWS warns the first wave may not be the highest. NWS Meteorologist Colby Newman tells FOX 12 the high waves could last for for a few hours, and these waves are different - they are more "energized" and powerful, Newman says.
#Tsunami Advisory in effect along Pacific coast. Visitors urged to stay off beaches this AM, following volcanic eruption in South Pacific. This video taken in #Manzanita, Oregon at 9am. #oregoncoast @fox12oregon @GrayTelevision pic.twitter.com/1UMDSsRV87— Pete Ferryman (@PeteFerryman) January 15, 2022
You wouldn't expect there's a tsunami advisory here in Seaside with how many people are out on the beach and watching the waves. There is police tape up blocking the entrances to the beach but folks have wandered past it to get a closer look. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/w60pP2BsiK— Drew Marine (@DrewCMarine) January 15, 2022
Tsunami advisories and warnings are rare on the West Coast. FOX 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen says the last time we had a major tsunami event was in 2011, when a major earthquake struck off the coast of Japan.
On Tonga, video posted to social media showed large waves washing ashore in coastal areas, swirling around homes and buildings.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or on the extent of the damage because all internet connectivity with Tonga was lost at about 6:40 p.m. local time, said Doug Madory, director of internet analysis for the network intelligence firm Kentik.
In Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported waves that measured half a meter (1.6 feet) in Nawiliwili, Kauai and 80 centimeters (2.7 feet) in Hanalei. The National Weather Service said there were reports of boats getting pushed up in docks, but the hazard was diminishing.
“We are relieved that there is no reported damage and only minor flooding throughout the islands,” the tsunami center said, describing the situation in Hawaii.
The volcano is located about 40 miles north of the capital, Nuku’alofa. Back in late 2014 and early 2015, a series of eruptions in the area created a small new island and disrupted international air travel to the Pacific archipelago for several days.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.