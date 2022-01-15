An underwater volcanic eruption in the South Pacific Ocean has prompted tsunami advisories for the Oregon and Washington coasts.

The National Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami advisory for the Oregon and Washington coasts Saturday morning after a large underwater volcano erupted Friday night near an island in the South Pacific. 

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday near Tonga, prompting tsunami warnings for the island and advisories for New Zealand, Oregon, Washington, Alaska and Hawaii. 

NWS Portland says they expect 1-3 foot waves along the Oregon coast Saturday morning. They're urging people to avoid beaches and harbors until the advisory is lifted. 

Here's the timing of the waves for the Oregon Coast, according to NWS: 

  • Newport, Ore. - 8:30 a.m.
  • Long Beach, Wash. - 8:35 a.m.
  • Seaside, Ore. - 8:45 a.m.

NWS warns the first wave may not be the highest. NWS Meteorologist Colby Newman tells FOX 12 the high waves could last for for a few hours, and these waves are different - they are more "energized" and powerful, Newman says.  

Tsunami advisories and warnings are rare on the West Coast. FOX 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen says the last time we had a major tsunami event was in 2011, when a major earthquake struck off the coast of Japan. 

On Tonga, video posted to social media showed large waves washing ashore in coastal areas, swirling around homes and buildings.

The volcano is located about 40 miles north of the capital, Nuku’alofa. Back in late 2014 and early 2015, a series of eruptions in the area created a small new island and disrupted international air travel to the Pacific archipelago for several days.

