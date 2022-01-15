The National Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami advisory for the Oregon and Washington coasts Saturday morning after a large underwater volcano erupted Friday night near an island in the South Pacific.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday near Tonga, prompting tsunami warnings for the island and advisories for New Zealand, Oregon, Washington, Alaska and Hawaii.
1.14.2021: Large volcanic eruption near Tonga (Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano) today as seen from outer space. Shown on visible imagery using the Himawari satellite. #hiwx #tsunami #earthquake pic.twitter.com/zOTj6Qu1Wv— NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) January 15, 2022
NWS Portland says they expect 1-3 foot waves along the Oregon coast Saturday morning. They're urging people to avoid beaches and harbors until the advisory is lifted.
Important information for those along the immediate OR/WA coastline. Stay away from the beach this A.M. https://t.co/P7dSX5uXu8— Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) January 15, 2022
Here's the timing of the waves for the Oregon Coast, according to NWS:
- Newport, Ore. - 8:30 a.m.
- Long Beach, Wash. - 8:35 a.m.
- Seaside, Ore. - 8:45 a.m.
NWS warns the first wave may not be the highest. NWS Meteorologist Colby Newman tells FOX 12 the high waves could last for for a few hours, and these waves are different - they are more "energized" and powerful, Newman says.
This is particularly important for people just waking up who may not check the news or social media before departing on their morning walk on the beach. Please consider calling your loved ones if you know they are currently on the coast to inform them of the hazard. #OregonCoast— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) January 15, 2022
Tsunami advisories and warnings are rare on the West Coast. FOX 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen says the last time we had a major tsunami event was in 2011, when a major earthquake struck off the coast of Japan.
On Tonga, video posted to social media showed large waves washing ashore in coastal areas, swirling around homes and buildings.
The volcano is located about 40 miles north of the capital, Nuku’alofa. Back in late 2014 and early 2015, a series of eruptions in the area created a small new island and disrupted international air travel to the Pacific archipelago for several days.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.