Tsunami awareness: Inside look at Oregon's Emergency Coordination Center

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - FOX 12 gets an inside look at how emergency officials in Oregon are prepared for and can respond to a tsunami, as well as the tools in place to help save lives.
Empty seats, still phones, the monitoring map showing no imminent threat of a earthquake or tsunami, but when the time comes that disaster strikes, Oregon's Emergency Coordination Center comes alive.
"When something happens all of that information will be up here," Althea Rizzo explained.
Rizzo is the Geologic Hazard Program Coordinator for Oregon's Office of Emergency Management. She explains there are two types of tsunamis that can hit the Oregon coast.
"We get the local tsunami caused by Cascadia subduction zone, which means everyone in the Pacific Northwest is going to be affected by the earthquake and then tsunami, but then we also get distant tsunamis from somewhere else," she said.
The last time a distant tsunami happened on the Oregon coast was in 2011 following a major earthquake in Japan. According to the state, it contributed to the deaths of four people and damaged ports and harbors. Seismic meters, dart buoys and sensors on the ocean floor all help give a head's up.
In those types of tsunamis, Rizzo says it's all about public education. Oregonians have several hours notice and they'll be safe as long as they stay away from the water. Officials would close beaches and evacuate people. It's the "big one" - a Cascadia earthquake and tsunami - that's much more worrisome.
"The trick here is we don't know when it's gonna happen," Rizzo said.
OEM is working with federal and local agencies to have a plan everyone can pull off the shelf and put into action immediately, with things like identifying locations ahead of time to bring help in fast.
"So that when that bad day happens, the feds know to drop the supplies there and then we already have a plan to get the supplies from there out to the local communities," said Rizzo. "If you feel the ground shake and it's enough to kind of knock you all around, that’s when you know you’ve got a Cascadia subduction zone earthquake and that tsunami is coming at you in 15 to 20 minutes - that’s how much time you have to get through the earthquake and get up to high ground."
Tsunami evacuation zone blue lines and signs on the Oregon coast are marks where to go to get to safety. As far as earthquake warnings, a new system called Shake Alert went live across the West Coast just this past March. The Oregon Hazards Lab at the University of Oregon plays a major role in the program, which uses seismic monitoring stations to feel and locate activity.
"When those detect very large motions then we’re particularly interested to say this could be a large earthquake, we need to take it more seriously - generate an alert and even get to the point of generating a tsunami warning once that’s detected," said Leland O'Driscoll, program manager at Oregon Hazards Lab.
It sends an emergency earthquake notification straight to your phone.
"The alerts will come out either right when the shaking is starting if you're really close to the epicenter or if you're further away you'll have increasingly advanced notice to take such protective action," O'Driscoll said.
It can also help with automatic actions like opening firehouse doors, slowing down trains, or notifying ODOT to block entrances to bridges - all to help save lives.
State officials remind all Oregonians to have the food, water and supplies needed to spend two weeks on their own in case of a disaster. Remember, in the event of an earthquake to drop, cover and hold on during the shaking, then get to high ground if you're on the coast.
