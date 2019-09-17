TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) – A Tualatin couple’s dance moves are getting national attention.
They choreographed a flash mob at their wedding and the Internet loves it.
And once you get to know Taylor and Isaiah Green-Jones, it makes perfect sense.
Taylor teaches cardio hip-hop at the gym and his husband Isaiah takes his classes.
“He’s always been like, ‘We should make up a dance together, we should make up a dance together,’ so this was the perfect opportunity to do that,” Taylor said.
The wedding guests in the flash mob are Taylor’s students too.
“Nobody was expecting it, so it was super fun,” he said.
And now, the couple has received quite the surprise in return.
The video has gone viral, shared so many times it’s impossible to know how many people have seen it, and they’ve even made national news.
So now in addition to all of their photos, mementos, and memories, they have one more piece to their special day.
“It already was a day you’d never forget, but now it’s like, there’s no way we could ever forget it and just to have so many people like your wedding and your dance, who wouldn’t want that, so it’s been really great,” Isaiah said.
And though viral videos come and go, more than anything, they want theirs to leave a lasting message.
“We just hope people can experience positivity and spread the love,” Isaiah said.
Taylor said, “Love people for who they are and allow them to be in love and let love win.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
