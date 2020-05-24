Tualatin Hills Parks & Recreation District reopens some facilities

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Good news for people wanting to get outside – Tualatin Hills Park & Recreation District has reopened part of its facilities.
On Saturday, outdoor tennis courts, dog parks, and skate parks reopened.
A FOX 12 crew went out to one of the tennis courts on Sunday and found people enjoying time playing.
“It’s great. We have been practicing together in the backyard for a while and it is good to apply the same skills on the main field. It’s good because we can still social distance while being able to play in a real court,” said Dhiraj and Saksham Garg.
FOX 12 also found lots of dogs at Winklean Dog Park on Cooper Mountain.
People were able to enjoy the sunshine while letting their dogs run around and play. FOX 12 crews say people were able to maintain social distancing while there.
