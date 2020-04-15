Tualatin Hills Parks see rule breakers, vandals during park facility closures

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -- The Tualatin Hills Parks and Recreation District is not only dealing with people disobeying park closures, they say there’s also been vandalism and break-ins.
"They're taking down signs that we’ve posted. They’re vandalizing property. They’re cutting bolts that we put across barriers, in some cases as soon as we put up a barrier people are removing that barrier," Holly Thompson with THPRD said.
Take the basketball courts for instance. First came the closed signs, then they tied up the nets, and when that wasn't enough to deter people, they boarded the rims, and they say now people are taking those boards down.
"We know you want to come out here, trust me, we get it, but until it's safe for everyone to be out and about, we really just need to focus on utilizing the trails and the parks and leaving the amenities alone for a while," Felicita Monteblanco, President of the THPRD Board of Directors, said.
Not to mention the parks district has had layoffs, and now the limited staff has to spend their time putting signs, boards, fences and locks back up.
They said most park visitors are doing the right thing, but they ask the others, instead of damaging what’s closed, take advantage of what’s open, like the 70 miles of trails they operate and the freedom to walk, run, and ride.
That’s what skateboarder Zara Roth is doing.
"If I see a sign that says closed, I'll definitely obey that," Roth said. "It's a bummer but you know it's necessary just to keep people safe."
Park patrol is responding to tens of dozens of calls for rule-breakers every week. They ask that parents talk to their kids about what’s ok and what's not, and for everyone to report problems.
If you see someone violating the rules at Tualatin Hills Parks, you can call their park patrol at 971-246-0169.
