TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - A Tualatin man pleaded guilty to money laundering on Tuesday.
Ronald Eugene Stover, 64, pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in monetary transactions in property criminally derived from wire fraud and a scheme to defraud investors.
Beginning in 2010, Stover began soliciting short-term loan investments to fund various capital projects, according to court documents.
At Stover’s urging, investors sent funds to Tri-Core Funding Group, an entity owned and controlled by Stover where he falsely claimed the company had a sound business model, strong growth opportunities and manageable debt exposure, according to the U.S Attorney’s Office. Stover also made false claims about the business’s health and viability.
The U.S District Attorney's office said Stover emailed a victim in May 2012 soliciting funds to purchase heavy equipment. In response, Stover executed a 30-day loan note promising repayment. The victim wired $175,000 dollars to Tri-Core Funding Group the next day. After receiving the funds, Stover used the funds to make over a year’s worth of mortgage payments on his residence in Tualatin, which was on the brink of foreclosure and never repaid the victim.
Stover faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 dollar fine and three years of supervised release.
The IRS and FBI investigated this case.
