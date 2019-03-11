TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - A man was sentenced for money laundering on Monday.
Ronald Eugene Stover, 65, of Tualatin was sentenced to five years of probation including two years’ house arrest for money laundering and engaging in a scheme to defraud investors.
Beginning in 2010, Stover began soliciting short-term loan investments to fund various Xtreme Iron capital projects. Xtreme Iron owned a heavily-leveraged fleet of Caterpillar and John Deere heavy equipment in Frisco, Texas and maintained an office in Wilsonville, according to court documents.
Investors sent funds to Tri-Core Funding Group, an entity wholly owned and controlled by Stover. Stover falsely claimed the company had a sound business model, strong growth opportunities and manageable debt exposure.
In May 2012, Stover emailed a victim soliciting funds to purchase heavy equipment from Caterpillar. In response, Stover executed a 30-day loan note promising repayment plus interest. The victim wired $175,000 dollars to Tri-Core Funding Group the next day.
After receiving the funds, Stover used the money to make over a year’s worth of mortgage payments on his residence in Tualatin, which was on the brink of foreclosure.
The victim was never repayed, according to court documents.
A U.S. District Court Judge also ordered Stover to pay more than $3.2 million dollars in restitution to his victims and $168,883 dollars to satisfy a forfeiture money judgment.
Stover previously pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering on Nov. 13, 2018.
The court cited Stover’s age and poor health in issuing a probationary sentence.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
