TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) – A Tualatin man is still looking for justice, two years after a hit-and-run driver nearly cost him his life.
“I stepped in front of the bus. I looked in both directions,” said Robert Skof.
Skof says he was returning from a ski trip on Mount Hood, crossing the street from the park and ride across from Bridgeport Village, when a car seemed to come from out of nowhere, hitting him in the right side.
“I went down hard and I thought to myself, ‘Where is that coming from?’” Skof said.
He says a crowd gathered around him and told him he had been hit.
As for the driver?
“He paused as though he’s going to stop, and then he fled the scene. Left me on the scene,” Skof said.
Skof says he was rushed to the hospital, where doctors performed emergency surgery.
They told him afterward he had several fractures in his hip joint and severe internal bleeding.
The recovery was difficult.
“It was very long,” Skof said. “It was wheelchair. It was non-weight crutch bearing for eight months. It was rehab center.”
Nearly two years later, a spokesperson for the police department tells FOX 12 the case is currently inactive because of a lack of information about the suspect.
Skof says he hired a private investigator to look into the case, who also couldn’t get anywhere.
“I'm a victim of that horrible thing and here there are medical bills open, and guess what, who's paying those medical bills? I pay,” Skof said.
This is actually the second time Skof has been the victim of a hit-and-run.
Ten years ago, a man hit him while Skof was riding his bike and left him at the scene. In that case, the suspect eventually turned himself in and eventually agreed to pay Skof $500,000, which paid for his medical bills and more.
That’s not the situation this time around.
“I’ve just run out all my choices and possibilities to pursue this matter,” he said.
A spokesperson for the Tualatin Police Department said the case was complicated by a lack of visibility in the area, and the fact that witnesses didn’t get a good look at the car that hit Skof.
In a statement over the phone, she said, “We have exhausted all our efforts on our part. We’re just running into a dead end. We have no further leads to follow up on.”
As for Skof, his only hope is that someone who knows the suspect or the suspect themselves finally comes forward.
“I will have emotional pain and physical pain for the rest of my life,” Skof said. “What were you thinking at that time, and why didn't you stop?”
Skof says he has fully recovered from his injuries and is still able to go skiing regularly, which is one of his favorite activities.
He is asking anyone with information about that crash back in 2018 to come forward and call police.
