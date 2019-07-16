TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking for help identifying a man they say stole an SUV from a gym parking lot.
According to the Tualatin Police Department, the suspect Monday stole a white 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee from the Bay Club parking lot in the 18100 block of Southwest Lower Boones Ferry Road.
The Jeep's license plate is from Oregon and reads 730JUB.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police at 503-691-4800 and reference case number 19-9802; people may also submit tips anonymously at 503-691-0285.
