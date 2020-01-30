TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) – Tualatin police are asking for help identifying a suspect in several car prowls and attempted home burglaries.
The incidents occurred sometime between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning near Southwest 106th Avenue and Southwest Bannoch Street, according to investigators.
The suspect, a man, was captured on surveillance footage, which appears to show him approach a home and try to look inside.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Fults at 503-691-4800 and reference case #20-2073.
