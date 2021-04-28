Tualatin police ask for help identifying theft suspect

TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a theft that happened on Monday.
Tualatin police responded to a report of a theft from a vehicle at a business in the 7000 block of Southwest Nyberg Street.
Police say the suspect is a white man, wearing a red sweater, red shoes and light colored pants was seen on surveillance video breaking the window of a vehicle parked in the lot, taking a bag from the back seat and then leaving.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tualatin Police Department at 503-691-4800 and reference case #21-6731.
