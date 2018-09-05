TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - Tualatin police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 65-year-old woman who could be endangered.
Officers say Cheryl Ann Loop was last seen near her home in Tualatin on Wednesday around 4 p.m. The police department says she walked away from the home and has not been seen or heard from since.
Officers say Loop may suffer from Dementia and may be lost.
Loop is white, has gray hair, stands around five-feet-three-inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark sweater and khaki pants.
Police ask anyone who sees Loop to call them immediately at 503-629-0111.
