Tualatin police seek help identifying bank robbery suspect

TUALATIN, Ore. (KPTV) - The Tualatin Police Department is asking for help identifying a bank robbery suspect.

The robbery occurred on Oct. 15, at about 4 p.m., at the Columbia Bank located at 8805 Southwest Tualatin Sherwood Road. Police said the suspect was seen on camera passing a written note to a bank teller. He then left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was described as a white man, about 22 years old, 6 feet tall, with a thin build, and wearing a black hooded Nike sweatshirt. He was seen leaving in a gray Acura sedan with Oregon license plates.

No additional information has been released by police at this time.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has more information about the crime is asked to contact Detective Mark Neumeister with the Tualatin Police Department at 503-691-4800 and reference case number 21-017555. Anyone who would like to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 503-691-0285 or submit a tip at Crime Stoppers of Oregon.