Tualatin Timberwolves, Central Catholic Rams set to meet for 6A State Championship

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - For the first time in 24 months, there will be a 6A State Championship football game in Oregon when Central Catholic and Tualatin play for the title this Saturday.

While Hillsboro Stadium is a neutral site, it's home turf for the Rams. The reigning champs from Central Catholic have been waiting two years to return to this spot.

Central Catholic middle linebacker Gibson Coyle transferred from Sandy in the middle of sophomore year, after the Rams won the 2019 title. Since then, they remained the defending 6A champs after COVID-19 played Grinch in 2020.

Coyle is simply grateful for the gift to play.

"Stresses of football sometimes get to you, but you have to have the mindset. I know there are kids with the same disabilities that I have that don't get the opportunity just to be out on the field," Coyle said. "Just to be on the sideline and be cheering on the team."

Gibson was a kid born with a bad break.

"First one was spina bifida, the second was spondylodesis, third was my surgery was tethered cord, and fourth, I also grew up with cerebral palsy," said Coyle. "They were telling me beforehand, before I had the surgery, I wouldn’t be walking. I would be in a wheelchair, 12-13 years old."

However, Gibson grew to make the doctors change their orders.

"I think I do really well coping with it. My main thing is stretching, stretching, stretching. I have to be loose as possible before every game. I probably stretch more than any other person at least on this team, probably in the state, and that’s just because I need to be in the mix with everyone else," he said.

Now at 18 years old, the booksmart linebacker anchors the Rams battering defense.

"With Central Catholic’s history, we have those back-to-back championships, we want to continue that phase," Coyle said.

More than just a phase, the Tualatin Timberwolves are howlin' for that elusive first state crown in program history.

"I think this is a game we have all been dreaming about since like 3rd or 4th grade," said Tualatin senior Jackson Jones. "We all knew with this class and the class below us, this is something that we could do, so we are just ready for the moment."

Jones is one of two star quarterback's for the Timberwolves as junior Jack Wagner pulls the string on the other end.

"Me and Jack, we have a great relationship. We have known each other since the 5th grade," Jones said. "Our dads are close friends, so he pushes me in practice and I push him in practice so that’s a great thing."

Tualatin being in the championship Saturday for the first time in 11 years is a pretty great thing too.

"I have been going to Hillsboro Stadium to watch the championships since I was in 3rd grade, so just to be able to play in the game and hopefully win it, it would be a dream come true," said Jones.

Jones' dad, Jacob Jones, was a two-year QB starter for the class of 1998.

"He definitely gets a lot of comments from a lot of his friends. You know, he posts on Instagram or Facebook and they are all comments saying, ‘that’s cool to see his son out there playing the same thing he did,'" Jones said. "He doesn't have that many followers so it's not that cool, but it's definitely cool to see."

The timelines will be filled along with the stands down Sunset Highway - Tualatin and Central Catholic kickoff at 12 p.m. on Saturday from Hillsboro Stadium.