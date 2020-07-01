(KPTV) – Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue has enacted a high-fire danger burn ban starting Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Outdoor burning will be banned throughout TVF&R’s jurisdiction, which includes portions of Washington, Multnomah, Clackamas and Yamhill counties.
TVF&R says its likely the ban will remain in place until fall.
The burn ban prohibits the following:
- Backyard or open burning (branches, yard debris, etc.)
- Agricultural burning (agricultural wastes, crops, field burning, etc.)
- Any other land clearing or slash burning
The burn ban does not prohibit:
- Small backyard recreational fire pits (maximum 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet high) in a safe location. Use only clean, dry firewood
- Outdoor fireplaces, grills, portable fireplaces (chimineas, etc.) and similar appliances with clean, dry firewood, briquettes, propane, or natural gas
- The use of fireworks as allowed under Oregon law
If you intend to use fireworks, TVF&R says to keep them legal and safe. The agency says crews will be driving through neighborhoods to monitor firework use on July 4.
Oregon law bans fireworks that fly, explode, or travel on the ground more than six feet. This includes bottle rockets, roman candles, firecrackers and M80s.
TVF&R says to purchase all fireworks at a licensed Oregon firework stand. Fireworks purchased by mail order, in Washington state, or at a Native American reservation may be illegal in Oregon.
TVF&R says even legal fireworks are dangerous and can cause injuries or burns, as they can reach temperatures 1,200 degrees.
People needing to report a fire or medical emergency should call 911.
To report a nuisance or concern about illegal fireworks, call non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111. Those situations will be logged, passed on to law enforcement and responded to as resources allow.
