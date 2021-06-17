WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Beginning Friday at 12:00 p.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue will enact a high-fire danger burn ban. All outdoor burning will be banned throughout TVF&R’s jurisdiction, including areas served in Washington, Multnomah, Clackamas, and Yamhill counties.
There may be more restrictive fire safety rules on and within a 1/8 mile of Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF)-protected land, which exists throughout much of rural Washington County. ODF restrictions may include prohibitions on campfires, smoking, target shooting, powered equipment, motorized vehicles, and other public/private landowner and industrial fire restrictions. More details about ODF fire restrictions are available here.
If a fire agency responds to a fire that has been started in willful violation of this burn ban, the person responsible may be liable for all costs incurred, as well as legal fees per ORS 478.965.
