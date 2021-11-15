Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue firefighters battle garage fire and rescue two cats

TUALATIN, Ore. (KPTV) – Firefighters from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Lake Oswego Fire Department were able to save two cats after a garage fire broke out on Monday afternoon.
At 1:00 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in the 5000 block of Southwest Lee Street in Tualatin.
First incoming crews arrived to find heavy fire and dark grey smoke coming from the garage. Additional crews quickly searched the home to make sure everyone inside had evacuated. They were also able to locate two cats who were reportedly still inside.
No one was hurt because of the fire, but the house is currently inhabitable.
The fire was extinguished minutes after firefighters arrived, limiting the damage to the garage with some moving into the living space above the garage.
A fire investigator has determined that the fire started within the vehicle in the garage.