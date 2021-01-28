Tualatin Valley Highway closed following deadly crash in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A section of the Tualatin Valley Highway was closed Thursday night following a deadly crash in Hillsboro.
Crews were called out just after 8:00 p.m. near the intersection of SE 44th Ave. and SE Tualatin Valley Highway on a report of a two-car crash.
Hillsboro Police say the driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital, and should be released sometime Thursday night.
There were no other people in either car.
Both directions of the highway were closed for several hours, while crews investigated.
Hillsboro Police are urging drivers to use alternate routes Thursday night, saying the highway will be back open sometime early Friday morning.
This is developing story and will be updated as new information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.