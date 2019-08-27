Tuesday scorcher on the Oregon Coast greets thousands of beachgoers

SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) - Tuesday’s hot temperatures were not exclusive to the Willamette Valley, with temperatures along the Oregon coast hitting record levels in some sorts as the mercury rose into the 90’s.
Astoria broke a record set back in 1894; for the past 125 years, 88 degrees was the warmest temperature record for Aug. 27.
By 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, Tillamook was at 97 degrees, while Cannon Beach and Seaside had reached 90.
Let me tell you first hand - it is hot on the Oregon Coast. Temps around 90 degrees expected today. #Fox12Unstoppable pic.twitter.com/NwMN779S0p— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) August 27, 2019
The heat brought hundreds of people to the beaches as well Tuesday. The parking lot at Tolovana Beach State Park was packed most of the day.
“I mean, honestly, it is a treat to us,” Cannon Beach Lifeguard Calvin Pollard said. “Sitting out here though, obviously, make sure you have the sunscreen on, protect yourself because it can be pretty ruthless out here if it is hot like this.”
“Today was going to be the warmest day and we thought it was going to be the perfect day to go to the beach,” Cherie Lukens said.
Lukens is visiting from family from Joplin, Missouri. She was one of many out at Tolovana.
“I’ve never seen this many people at the beach before when we’ve visited,” Lukens said. “We are going to spend the whole day and hopefully see the sunset and looking forward to just a beautiful day.”
Lifeguards on the coast are warning folks headed to enjoy the beach and the ocean. The Pacific is running around 51 degrees. They also want visitors to keep in mind the dangers of rip currents that can sweep the strongest of swimmers out into the ocean.
“They think it is kind of like a pool, like a lake, it is the furthest thing from that. There are a lot of dangers, you know, a lot of kind of sneaky stuff under the water you can’t see,” Pollard said.
The heat on the coast isn’t expected to last long - temperatures Wednesday are expected to be much cooler.
