PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Salt & Straw has released a collection of Thanksgiving-themed ice cream flavors.
The seasonal flavors include roasted cranberry sauce sorbet, sweet potato casserole with maple pecans, spiced goat cheese and pumpkin pie and salted caramel Thanksgiving turkey.
There’s also special fruitcake flavor, which received Portugal. The Man’s personal stamp of approval Wednesday at a "fruitcaking event".
Proceeds from the fruitcake flavor will be donated to Portland’s Community Cycling Center, Portugal. The Man said.
Congressman Earl Blumenauer is working with Salt & Straw for the fifth year to create the flavor based off his homemade holiday fruitcake.
After Thanksgiving, Salt & Straw will release other holiday flavors, including peppermint bark cocoa and gingerbread cookie dough.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.