PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Thanksgiving dinner might end up on the expensive side of the shopping list this holiday season due to inflation and supply chain issues.
FOX 12 spoke with Bernard Sanpo, Pricing Manager at Food Front Cooperative Grocery Store in Northwest Portland who says this year has come with plenty of challenges in terms of food pricing. He says, “the price of turkey is going up, there is no doubt, and it’s happening everywhere by 10%, 20%, and even 25%.”
Sanpo says, in his 13 years of working in the industry he has never seen inflation on this kind of scale, adding that it’s getting hard to meet the customers demands.
The main items on shelves that shot up in price are meats and produce, especially for the co-op, that sources directly from local organic growers and farms.
One local shopper, Jamie Moore, tells FOX 12 she is disappointed in the price-points she has seen, “I think the big kicker is turkey. One, you can’t really find them, and two, I think for smaller families, even buying a smaller turkey seems to be a little excessive in terms of price. It's just disheartening that finding something that is the centerpiece of a holiday isn’t available or accessible to many people.”
Though the influx in prices may have surged for turkey, Sanpo says a lot of Thanksgiving fixes are currently on sale at the co-op, “The Thanksgiving staples are on sale, we have the stuffing, the pumpkin puree, we have sugar, everything you need for baking, we have stuffing, we have broth and olive oil, we have very good prices if you shop wise, smart, and save.”