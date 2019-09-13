MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Turner man charged in the shooting death of his wife pleaded guilty Friday.
Clayton Roger Stanfill, 55, appeared in court and pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with credit for time served.
The investigation began on Oct. 15, 2017, when Clayton went to the Turner Fire Department with a gunshot wound. He was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital.
Deputies then searched his home on the 5000 block of Ash Street and found his wife, 52-year-old Judy Stanfill, dead.
Investigators said Judy had been shot.
Clayton was arrested on Oct. 20, 2017, after being released from the hospital for violating the terms of his parole.
A grand jury initially indicted him on the charge of murder. That charge was later reduced to first-degree manslaughter.
On Friday, family members were in court for the plea hearing.
Several people gave impact statements, including the victim's daughter.
"This has been a long heart-wrenching experience on everyone - the defendants infliction of lifelong abuse on my mom, my sister and our whole entire family. He took away a mother, a friend, a sister, and future grandmother from all of us."
