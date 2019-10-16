PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – 20 baby western pond turtles are getting a fighting chance at life at the Oregon Zoo.
The turtles, an endangered Northwest species, are smaller than a nickel right now and extremely vulnerable to predators, the zoo says.
The zoo plans to care for the turtles until next spring when they will large enough to avoid hungry bullfrogs. The turtles were collected from pond sites in the Columbia Gorge last week and will be raised in the zoo’s conservation lab.
According to staff, the American bullfrog, the largest frog species on the continent, preys on turtle hatchlings. Weighing in at more than a pound, the frog has been driving pond turtles and other vulnerable aquatic species to the brink of extinction, the zoo says.
Zoo visitors can see the turtles inside the zoo’s Nature Exploration Station.
The turtles while at the zoo will experience summer-like conditions, with heat lamps and plentiful food, so they don’t go into hibernation, the zoo says.
“As a result, they grow to about the size of a 3-year-old during the nine months that they stay with us,” Shelly Pettit, the zoo’s senior keeper for reptiles and amphibians, said.
