Tutoring services gear up for what could be a busy fall with distance learning

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Tutoring services in the Portland area are expecting to be busy this school year with distance learning, and there's one type of tutoring model that parents are looking for.
It's essentially a pod or small group tutoring for kids in the same classes.
"Parents are pretty anxious about what the online learning landscape is going to look like this fall so they’re looking for help and support in a variety of ways," Scott Clyburn, the Director and Owner of North Avenue Education said.
They offer tutoring and have grown accustomed to doing most of that work virtually since March. But now there’s demand for a whole new type of tutoring that they’ll be getting started on soon, working in-person from a social distance with small groups or pods of about two to four students.
"Most often it has been families who know each other, often times their neighbors. They live on the same block, their kids go to the same school, they often have the same teachers and classes," Clyburn said.
He’s hired and trained some more tutors in preparation, and he’s not the only one. Eric Sorensen, Founder of Emergent Education also recently hired, expecting growing tutoring demand.
He said they’ll be sticking to one-on-one, but things could get busy.
"From the tutoring perspective, we supplement what’s going on in school and I know that distance learning is going to have its shortcomings and I want to be there to supplement that," Sorensen said.
He said it’s hard to predict what the needs will be but that back in the spring, clients wanted longer sessions or to meet more often.
"For the most part people we were meeting with for one hour a week started asking for three or four hours of our time," he said.
Several places FOX 12 spoke with said parents usually call tutors once their student has started school and is struggling, but they say this year, families seem to be more proactive.
One appeal of the pods is they can offer a more affordable option to split costs but still get close attention.
And some advice from the tutors, they say parents should work on setting goals with their students ahead of time. Tutor can then come in and help them achieve those goals.
