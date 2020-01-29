ALOHA, OR (KPTV) – Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway was closed in both directions after a driver in an SUV hit a power pole on Wednesday night, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.
The crash blocked traffic between Southwest 198th Avenue and Southwest 185th Avenue and knocked out power to more than 2,000 people in the Aloha area. Southwest Shaw Street was also closed along the railroad tracks.
Deputies said the driver, a woman, is suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash. She was trapped in the Ford Explorer immediately after the crash due to power lines across the road. Firefighters had to yell at her to stay in the SUV while Portland General Electric de-energized the lines.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews after the lines were de-energized rescued the woman. The woman after being rescued was transported to an area hospital. Portland General Electric crews worked to restore power.
The sheriff's office said another woman was arrested for reckless driving after she drove past a patrol car into the middle of the crash scene and almost hit firefighters at 40 miles-per-hour.
"Please slow down when you see emergency lights flashing and respect our road closures," the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office said the highway would be closed for a couple of hours while authorities were on scene.
