TV images of mass shootings can cause ‘vicarious trauma’, Oregon expert says

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - National news coverage of gun violence, particularly mass shootings, can take a toll on your mental health, experts say.
Doctor Lynnea Lindsey of Legacy Health says it can even change your behaviors, including walking into a public space and looking for the closest exit, in case of a shooting. According to her, with the violence we are seeing these days, that is normal.
The Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit that keeps records on these types of crimes, shows the United States has averaged at least one mass shooting a day in 2019.
Lindsey says it is taking a toll on some individuals, causing them “intense fear, adrenaline and a fight, flight, fright reaction.”
As Legacy Health’s Director of Behavioral Health Services, she says images of gun violence and mass shootings can cause what experts call “vicarious trauma.”
“Seeing a parent who lost their life keeping their kid safe will elicit a new heightened awareness,” Lindsey said.
She describes it as a feeling of imminent danger, even if none exists, much like anxiety. According to the mental health specialist, it can also lead to physiological symptoms.
“Sleeplessness, restlessness, tightened sense of breathlessness, inability to think or to problem solve,” Lindsey says, are all symptoms of extreme vicarious trauma.
But, she tells FOX 12, there are ways to keep it from interfering with your joy of daily living.
Lindsey recommends you not isolate yourself from loved ones. Their comfort can help give you a sense of peace, she says. She also suggests using so-called grounding techniques.
A good way of doing that is engaging the 5 senses,” According to Dr. Lindsey. She says, “See what you can taste, see, hear, smell and touch.”
These methods, she says, serve to reconnect us to reality; the present, rather than the possible. And, if your symptoms become severe, do not hesitate to seek professional help.
Here are a few helpful resources:
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Oregon
- Phone: 503-230-8009 or 800-343-6264
- Hours: 9:00 am to 5:00 pm weekdays
- namioregon@namior.org
- https://namior.org/
Lines for Life
- Linesforlife.org
- Phone: 800-273-8255 (crisis line)
- OR TEXT '273TALK' TO 839863
