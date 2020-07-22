WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two children were hospitalized Tuesday night after falling out of a second-story window in the Bethany area, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. in the 4000 block of Northwest Meisner Road.
TVF&R said the two children, ages 4 and 6, were wresting around in a room on the second floor and went out a window. One child landed on top of the other.
An off-duty firefighter who lives in the neighborhood responded to the scene before TVF&R Station 68 arrived.
Both children were injured with one sustaining critical injuries, according to TVF&R. Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
No further information was released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
