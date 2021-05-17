NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters evacuated several homes Monday morning following a natural gas leak in Newberg.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue tweeted about the gas leak off South Howard Street and East 2nd Street just before 9 a.m.
A preschool program in an adjacent building and three homes south of the leak on 3rd Street were safely evacuated as a precaution, according to TVF&R. Firefighters monitored other nearby buildings while on scene.
NW Natural crews responded to the scene.
The intersection of 2nd Street and College Street was shutdown during the response.
Just after 11 a.m., TVF&R said crews had secured the leak and cleared the scene. All evacuations and road closures were lifted.
