NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) - Three people were injured and a cat died in a house fire in Newberg late Sunday evening.
Just before 12 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Dundee Fire crews responded to the report of a garage and house fire on South Whitney Drive.
When crews arrived to the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage with smoke was spreading throughout the living area of the home.
TVF&R said the fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes.
Five people were inside the home when the fire started. They were alerted by smoke alarms and quickly got out of the home.
Three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Two pet cats were also inside the home. TVF&R said one cat was found dead as a result of the fire. The second cat was taken to a veterinary hospital for evaluation.
An investigator determined the fire started in the garage, but the exact cause is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.